Rangers send Sabres to franchise record-tying 14th loss.

Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat Buffalo 5-3 on Monday night for the Sabres’ franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.

Kaapo Kakko also scored twice and Adam Fox had a goal and two assists as the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1) by beating the Sabres for the 10th time in the last 13 meetings. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Ryan Strome added two.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 16 shots to improve to 3-1-1 this season.

Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which fell to 0-12-2 to match the NHL’s longest skid since the Sabres went 0-14-0 midway through the 2014-15 season.

Carter Hutton started and made two saves before leaving 2:51 into the game after the Rangers’ Julien Gauthier slid hard into him. Dustin Tokarski came on and finished with 33 saves.

SENATORS 2, FLAMES 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Tierney scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots in his first NHL start, leading Ottawa past Calgary.

Tierney scored his fourth of the season, and first in 30 games, at 17:24 of the third. That was enough for Gustavsson, who helped Ottawa to its first win in three games and fourth in six games this season against Calgary. Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa.

Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which fell to 4-3-0 under head coach Darryl Sutter. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

SHARKS 2, KINGS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Martin Jones delivered one of his best performances in net all season and San Jose beat Los Angeles.

Logan Couture also scored and Jones made 41 saves as the Sharks snapped a season-high four-game losing streak.

Matt Roy scored his first goal of the season and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings.

HURRICANES 3, BLUE JACKETS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout and Carolina defeated Columbus to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brady Skjei added his first goal of the season and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 1-0-2 in a four-game series between the teams.

Nedeljkovic, an Ohio native, stopped 19 shots for his second shutout this season and beat Columbus for the third time.

ISLANDERS 2, FLYERS 1. OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the Islanders to a victory over Philadelphia.

Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders. New York has won 11 of 13.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

WILD 2, DUCKS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Suter and Nick Bjugstad scored, Cam Talbot made 24 saves and Minnesota beat Anaheim for a franchise record ninth straight home win.

Bjugstad scored his fifth goal of the season 3:42 into the third period to break a 1-all tie.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, which has lost six of seven. Ryan Miller made 21 saves in his fifth consecutive start for the Ducks.

AVALANCHE 5, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored his 18th goal of the season and Colorado won its seventh game in a row by beating Arizona.

Philipp Grubauer, playing in his 200th NHL game, stopped 31 shots for Colorado. Grubauer set a career high with his 19th victory of the season.

Joonas Donskoi scored two late goals, including an empty-netter. Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Avalanche.

Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored late in the third period, his first goal of the season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, BLUES 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keegan Kolesar scored his first NHL goal, Robin Lehner made 15 saves and Vegas beat St. Louis.

Mark Stone scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson added goals for the Golden Knights, who improved to 4-0-0 on the second of back-to-back games.

Vince Dunn scored for the Blues, who were playing their fourth road game in six days. Jordan Binnington finished with 30 saves.

JETS 4, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Lowry had two goals, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his first shutout of the season and Winnipeg beat Vancouver.

Blake Wheeler opened the scoring for Winnipeg midway through the first period and Paul Stastny closed the game with a goal late in the third.

Thatcher Demko stopped 24 of 29 shots for the Canucks.

It was Hellebuyck’s 21st career shutout. His last came on March 6, 2020, when the Jets downed the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0.