Lillard and Portland host Doncic and the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks (21-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic meet when Portland hosts Dallas. Lillard is second in the NBA averaging 30.6 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 28.8 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 15-11 in Western Conference games. Portland averages 43.7 rebounds per game and is 11-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Mavericks are 12-13 in conference games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference allowing just 111.6 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is scoring 30.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter is averaging 12.3 rebounds and 13.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 59.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols), James Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (personal).