Seahawks have a third-WR issue as David Moore signs with Carolina; Nick Bellore re-signs

The Seahawks have an issue at third wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

But they retained a Pro Bowl ace on the fourth day of NFL free agency.

Wide receiver David Moore agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers Thursday. The deal is worth $4.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

New Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was part of general manager John Schneider’s personnel staff that selected Moore for Seattle in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. Moore had career highs of 35 receptions and six touchdowns in 2020, while also as a Seahawks punt returner.

Moore, 26, developed a trust with quarterback Russell Wilson that led to big plays in key situations, making his more valuable than Moore’s average of 26 receptions over his final three seasons with Seattle would suggest.

Since January, the Seahawks have lost former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon to another NFL suspension (he’s an unsigned free agent), Phillip Dorsett to season-ending foot surgery in November then free agency this week to Jacksonville, and now Moore.

Freddie Swain is the candidate on the roster to ascend to the third receiver behind Metcalf and Lockett in 2021. He had 13 receptions and two touchdowns as a rookie sixth-round draft choice last season.

The crowded wide-receiver market has been soft so far in free agency, in a year the league’s salary cap has dropped by $16 million per team. That makes it possible for Seattle to sign another veteran receiver this offseason or preseason.

Bellore back

The Seahawks are getting special-teams ace Nick Bellore back. He agreed to re-sign, after his Pro Bowl season in 2020.

The deal is reportedly for two years.

Bellore, who turns 32 in May, is a former linebacker the team lists as a fullback. Yet he played only 35 snaps at fullback last season. That was 3% of Seattle’s offensive plays.