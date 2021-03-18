Ole Miss, La. Tech meet in NIT first round

No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech (21-7) vs. No. 1 seed Mississippi (16-11)

NIT First Round, Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Mississippi are set to face off in the first round of the NIT. Mississippi lost 76-73 to LSU in its most recent game, while Louisiana Tech fell 54-48 against North Texas in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisiana Tech's Amorie Archibald, JaColby Pemberton and Kalob Ledoux have combined to score 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 43 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Devontae Shuler has connected on 34 percent of the 156 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over the last five games. He's also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rebels are 14-0 when holding opponents to 41.2 percent or worse from the field, and 2-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bulldogs are 14-0 when they score at least 75 points and 7-7 on the year when falling short of 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has an assist on 33 of 75 field goals (44 percent) across its previous three games while Louisiana Tech has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.2 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25