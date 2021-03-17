Atlanta faces Oklahoma City, looks for 7th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-23, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (20-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its six-game win streak going when the Hawks take on Oklahoma City.

The Hawks have gone 10-9 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the NBA with 45.8 rebounds led by Clint Capela averaging 14.3.

The Thunder are 9-11 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 7.5.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Hawks 118-109 in their last matchup on Feb. 26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points, and John Collins paced Atlanta scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 26 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder scoring 23.6 points and collecting 4.8 rebounds. Kenrich Williams is shooting 60.2% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 111.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.8% shooting.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 103.8 points, 44 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (adductor), De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Clint Capela: out (heel).

Thunder: Josh Hall: out (knee), Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), George Hill: out (thumb), Luguentz Dort: out (toe), Al Horford: out (rest), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).