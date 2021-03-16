Jokic and the Nuggets face the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (20-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-16, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Charlotte. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 27.3 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 10-8 at home. Denver has a 15-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 8-10 on the road. Charlotte is third in the league with 27.2 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 6.3.

The Nuggets and Hornets face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 11.1 rebounds and 28.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Gordon Hayward leads the Hornets averaging 21.1 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, seven steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 45.8% shooting.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 49.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Hornets: None listed.