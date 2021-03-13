Cardiff suspends 2 academy staff over bullying allegations

Cardiff City has suspended two members of the south Wales club's academy staff while investigating bullying allegations.

The team, which plays in England's second division, launched an investigation, working closely with the Football Association and the English Football League.

“Cardiff City FC can confirm that it has launched a comprehensive investigation into non-recent allegations of bullying and poor practice relating to the club’s academy,” the team said in a statement late Friday.

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy stepped down from his position as Cardiff under-18s coach in 2019 while the club investigated a bullying claim against him and others.

Bellamy denied the allegations against him. Cardiff’s investigation highlighted “a number of significant concerns” and concluded that academy players faced an “unacceptable coaching environment” at the club.