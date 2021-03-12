Ron Capps tops NHRA opening day at Gatornationals

Ron Capps topped the first round of Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series' season-opening Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, while 71-year-old John Force struggled in his return.

Capps had a pass of 3.895 seconds at 329.02 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“It just feels great,” Capps said. “It’s almost like we can dial in a bracket car here so far. I’m honestly tickled. We already knew this was a great car. There’s not a lot I can do other than be myself and drive the car the best I can. Unloading with a provisional No. 1 qualifier is great. What a perfect time to go up and show up.”

Force smoked the tires on his Chevrolet Camaro in a 4.456 at 207.94. The 16-time champion and patriarch of drag racing’s first family opted not to race when the NHRA returned in July following a five-month break. It was a business decision made to salvage a company he built over five decades.

“Well, we were going after it, my guys ... We wanted to come out and put on a show,” Force said. “I’ll tell you what, it is good to be back out here. ... This crowd, the fans are great, NHRA and Camping World. I’m glad to be back racing, back where I belong!”

Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Torrence, the three-time defending series champion, ran 3.699 at 324.90. Back-to-back champion Enders drove to the top spot in a Camaro with a 6.528 at 210.77. Sampey had a 6.746 at 196.67 on a Suzuki.