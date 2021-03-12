Toronto faces Charlotte on 3-game slide

Toronto Raptors (17-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (18-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row.

The Hornets are 10-9 against conference opponents. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 47.3 points per game in the paint led by Gordon Hayward averaging 8.6.

The Raptors are 12-12 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.5% from deep. Chris Boucher paces the Raptors shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 116-113 on Jan. 16. Norman Powell scored 24 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.4 points per game while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. LaMelo Ball is averaging 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Powell ranks third on the Raptors averaging 18.8 points while adding 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Boucher is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 44 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 49.6% shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, seven steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (health and safety protocols), Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: out (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: out (health and safety protocols).