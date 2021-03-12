Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers visit the Timberwolves

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (21-15, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-29, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Minnesota. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 29.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 5-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 7-27 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 2-3 against the rest of the division. Portland is the worst team in the league recording 20.1 assists per game led by Lillard averaging 8.0.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 135-117 on Jan. 7. Lillard scored 39 points to help lead Portland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 15.2 points per game while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 48.6% and averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 29.8 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging two assists and 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 48.2% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 44 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (toe), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Trail Blazers: Harry Giles III: out (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

