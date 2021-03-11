Sports
Download and print your 2021 NCAA Tournament basketball brackets
So you’ve developed a full-blown case of March Madness? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here are blank NCAA Tournament brackets to get you started.
The men’s NCAA selection show is at 5 p.m. Central time Sunday on CBS. The women’s bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. Central time Monday on ESPN.
Click here to download and print the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket
Click here to download and print the women’s NCAA Tournament bracket
