Download and print your 2021 NCAA Tournament basketball brackets

So you’ve developed a full-blown case of March Madness? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here are blank NCAA Tournament brackets to get you started.

The men’s NCAA selection show is at 5 p.m. Central time Sunday on CBS. The women’s bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. Central time Monday on ESPN.

Click here to download and print the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to download and print the women’s NCAA Tournament bracket