Los Angeles hosts Indiana in cross-conference matchup

Indiana Pacers (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-13, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Indiana meet in non-conference action.

The Lakers have gone 11-8 at home. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA with 14.7 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.8.

The Pacers are 9-8 on the road. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.6 assists per game led by T.J. McConnell averaging 6.8.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James ranks second on the Lakers with 8.0 rebounds and averages 25.8 points. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.7 points per game and shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 46.4% shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Alex Caruso: day to day (neck), Marc Gasol: day to day (health protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).