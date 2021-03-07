Washington visits Philadelphia for division matchup

Washington Capitals (13-6-4, second in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-6-3, fourth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes Philadelphia and Washington will play.

The Flyers are 12-6-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 70 goals and ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. James van Riemsdyk leads the team with 10.

The Capitals are 13-6-4 against East Division opponents. Washington has scored 74 goals and ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game. Nicklas Backstrom leads the team with 10.

In their last meeting on Feb. 7, Philadelphia won 7-4. Scott Laughton scored a team-high three goals for the Flyers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: van Riemsdyk has 26 total points for the Flyers, 10 goals and 16 assists. Sean Couturier has 12 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with 10 goals and has 26 points. Lars Eller has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).