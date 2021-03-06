Smith helps No. 6 Baylor women roll past Kansas, 93-67

Nalyssa Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Dijonai Carrington added 20 points and No. 6 Baylor beat Kansas 93-67 on Saturday.

The Lady Bears (21-2, 16-1 Big 12) have already clinched their 11th straight regular-season title — the fifth-longest streak in NCAA women’s Division I history. Baylor has won 13 straight games, and 14 in a row against the Jayhawks, dating to 2014.

Queen Egbo had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Moon Ursin also scored 10 points for Baylor. The Bears have won their last 10 off 11 games by double figures.

“The starters played hard we knew the bench would early,” said Jordyn Oliver, who had three points. “I appreciate the minutes coach gave me today, but we have lots of games to play so just trying to rest a little before the postseason.”

Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points for Kansas (7-17, 3-15). The Jayhawks have lost 12 of their last 13 games.

“I thought we could compete really hard,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “We got into foul trouble and that didn’t help us. I thought we played hard today”

The game was decided on the boards with Baylor outrebounding Kansas 59-24, with 20 of those offensive. Those turned into 22 second-chance points for the Lady Bears.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Didn’t look terribly sharp in the first half committing eight turnovers, but still had a 22-point lead at halftime.

Kansas: If the Jayhawks wanted a chance, they had to hit more 3s. A positive was scoring 47 second-half points.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts West Virginia on Monday at 7 p.m.

Kansas: Big 12 Tournament.