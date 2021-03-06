Kings face the Blues on 4-game losing streak

St. Louis Blues (14-8-2, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-8-5, sixth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its four-game slide when the Kings play St. Louis.

The Kings are 9-8-5 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 12 power-play goals, killing 82.9% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 14-8-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is eighth in the Nhl averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by David Perron with 0.7.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 25 total points for the Kings, four goals and 21 assists. Dustin Brown has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Perron leads the Blues with 25 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 16 assists. Zach Sanford has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).

Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).