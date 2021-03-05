Webster scores 17 to carry Hawaii past UC Davis 73-68

Justin Webster registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Hawaii edged past UC Davis 73-68 on Friday.

Mate Colina had 12 points for Hawaii (11-8, 9-8 Big West Conference). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Casdon Jardine had 10 points.

Elijah Pepper had 19 points and six steals for the Aggies (8-7, 6-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Ezra Manjon added 17 points. Damion Squire had 13 points.

