BC looks to knock off No. 11 Fla St.

Boston College (4-13, 2-9) vs. No. 11 Florida State (14-4, 10-3)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Florida State looks to give Boston College its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Boston College's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers 60-53 on Jan. 7, 2020. Florida State lost 78-70 on the road to North Carolina in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Raiquan Gray has put up 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Seminoles. Complementing Gray is M.J. Walker, who is putting up 12.1 points per game. The Eagles are led by Jay Heath, who is averaging 13.8 points.JUMPING FOR JAY: Heath has connected on 33.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Boston College has dropped its last five road games, scoring 75 points and allowing 80.4 points during those contests. Florida State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 67.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has 43 assists on 89 field goals (48.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Boston College has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent this year. That figure is ranked 11th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Boston College stands at just 24.1 percent (ranked 280th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25