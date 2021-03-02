Knicks face the Spurs, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (18-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-13, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 8-9 in home games. San Antonio ranks ninth in the league with 45 rebounds led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 7.4.

The Knicks are 8-10 on the road. New York is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 20.3 points per game, and is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Julius Randle is averaging 23.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Nerlens Noel is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 7.4 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 45.8% shooting.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 41.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Vassell: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Keldon Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Elfrid Payton: day to day (hamstring).