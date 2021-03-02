Sports

Cavaliers face the Pacers on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (15-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Cavaliers are 2-4 in division matchups. Cleveland has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 9-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.6 assists per game led by T.J. McConnell averaging 6.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 119-99 on Dec. 31. Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points to help lead Indiana to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers with 5.9 assists and scores 16.1 points per game. Collin Sexton is averaging 24.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Sabonis is averaging 21.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 11.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 49.5% shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (tooth).

