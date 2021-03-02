Detroit takes on Toronto on 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (9-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Raptors are 12-9 in conference play. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Pistons have gone 6-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 112 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Raptors and Pistons meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Boucher is second on the Raptors with 6.5 rebounds and averages 13 points. Norman Powell is averaging 21.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.4 points while adding 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Josh Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 43.9% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 103.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, seven steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Frank Jackson: out (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).