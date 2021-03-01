Sports
Batherson nets 2, runs streak to 6 as Sens douse Flames 5-1
Drake Batherson scored twice, giving him six straight games with a goal, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Monday night.
Artem Anisimov and Evgenii Dadanov also scored for the Senators, and Colin White had an empty-net goal. Tim Stutzle contributed two assists to help Ottawa (8-15-1) win for the fourth time in five games.
The 22-year-old Batherson has seven goals in his last six games. He matched Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak in franchise history.
Matt Murray, pulled from Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27 shots for the win.
Milan Lucic scored for Calgary (10-11-2) in the finale of a six-game, 10-day road trip. David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth consecutive start.
After White’s empty-netter, Dadanov scored with Rittich back in net at 17:47 of the third period.
Ottawa outshot Calgary 22-6 in the second period and led 3-1 heading into the third.
UP NEXT
Flames: Host the Senators on Thursday night to open a stretch with six of seven at home.
Senators: At the Montreal Canadiens to open a six-game road trip that includes two games at Calgary and three at Edmonton.
Comments