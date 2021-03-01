Vaudrin’s triple-double carries Winthrop past High Point

Adonis Arms scored 15 points, Chandler Vaudrin recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Winthrop beat High Point 83-54 in the Big South Conference tournament on Monday night.

Top-seeded Winthrop (21-1) plays Longwood on Thursday in the semifinals.

D.J. Burns Jr. added 12 points, Charles Falden had 10 and Russell Jones Jr. had a career-high 10 assists for Winthrop, which posted a season-high 24 assists.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers (9-15).

