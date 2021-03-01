Quinnipiac (8-10, 6-8) vs. Marist (11-8, 9-8)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac seeks revenge on Marist after dropping the first matchup in Poughkeepsie. The teams last played each other on Feb. 28, when the Red Foxes shot 44.4 percent from the field while limiting Quinnipiac to just 32.8 percent en route to a 76-67 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Marist's Ricardo Wright, Jordan Jones and Hakim Byrd have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Jacob Rigoni has connected on 41 percent of the 117 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 13 for 27 over his last three games. He's also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Red Foxes are 0-5 when allowing 72 or more points and 11-3 when holding opponents below 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Marist has an assist on 30 of 57 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three games while Quinnipiac has assists on 49 of 83 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Quinnipiac has held opposing teams to 38.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

