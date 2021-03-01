Lightning visit the Stars after shutout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-4-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (6-6-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits Dallas after the Lightning shut out Dallas 5-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory in the net for Tampa Bay after collecting 20 saves.

The Stars are 6-6-4 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the NHL shooting 27.8 shots per game.

The Lightning are 14-4-1 against Central Division teams. Tampa Bay is second in the Nhl recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-five in 16 games this season. Jamie Benn has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 19 points, scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists. Ondrej Palat has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Lightning: Anthony Cirelli: day to day (upper body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).