UTEP looks for home win vs Charlotte

Charlotte (9-12, 5-8) vs. UTEP (11-10, 7-8)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks for its fifth straight win over Charlotte at Don Haskins Center. The last victory for the 49ers at UTEP was a 73-68 win on Jan. 9, 2014.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively scored 54 percent of UTEP's points this season. For Charlotte, Jahmir Young, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to account for 70 percent of all Charlotte scoring.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Boum has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The 49ers are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Miners are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 11-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: UTEP is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Miners are 6-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent UTEP offense has turned the ball over on just 15.7 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.5 percent of all Charlotte possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25