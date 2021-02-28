Oklahoma St. looks to extend streak vs OU

Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6) vs. Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Oklahoma. Oklahoma State's last Big 12 loss came against the Kansas Jayhawks 78-66 on Feb. 8. Oklahoma fell 94-90 in overtime at home to Oklahoma State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham has averaged 18 points and 5.7 rebounds while Isaac Likekele has put up 8.5 points and six rebounds. For the Sooners, Austin Reaves has averaged 15.8 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists while De'Vion Harmon has put up 13 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cunningham has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 66.2.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma State has 38 assists on 85 field goals (44.7 percent) over its past three games while Oklahoma has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on 15.6 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 21.4 percent of all Oklahoma State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cowboys are ranked 292nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25