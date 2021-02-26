Sports
Draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League
Draw Friday for the last 16 in the Europa League:
First Leg
March 11
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)
Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Villarreal (Spain)
Roma (Italy) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Arsenal (England)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Tottenham (England)
Manchester United (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Rangers (Scotland)
Granada (Spain) vs. Molde (Norway)
___
Second Leg
March 18
Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Roma (Italy)
Arsenal (England) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)
Tottenham (England) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
AC Milan (Italy) vs. Manchester United (England)
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
Molde (Norway) vs. Granada (Spain)
