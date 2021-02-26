Lightning face the Stars, seek 4th straight win

Dallas Stars (6-5-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (13-4-1, second in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Dallas.

The Lightning are 13-4-1 against division opponents. Tampa Bay averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 25 total minutes.

The Stars are 6-5-4 against division opponents. Dallas has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with nine goals and has 17 points. Barclay Goodrow has five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-five in 15 games this season. John Klingberg has five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Stars: 2-4-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Anthony Cirelli: out (upper body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Stars: Roope Hintz: out (lower body).