No. 25 Rutgers women dominate 4th quarter to top Michigan St

Freshman Diamond Johnson scored 22 points, Arella Guirantes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 25 Rutgers used a 24-7 fourth quarter to beat Michigan State 63-53 on Wednesday for its sixth double-digit victory in a row.

The game took a scary turn after the final buzzer when official Angie Enlund was hurt and taken to a hospital.

Rutgers player Tekia Mack was heading back to the Scarlet Knights bench after the game ended when she inadvertently ran over Enlund at center court, hitting her hard.

Enlund was on the ground for a few minutes and taken off on a stretcher. She did have mobility and movement of her extremities and went to a hospital to be further evaluated.

A Michigan State spokeswoman said Enlund would be kept overnight at the hospital with a concussion but that she had no fractures.

“I know she was unconscious for a period of time,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “They took her in an ambulance, but it’s a very scary and serious thing. She hit very, very hard. She hit her head really hard, so I would just pray for her and her family and hope that she is going to be OK.”

Rutgers players huddled in front of their bench holding hands in a circle praying for Enlund.

The Scarlet Knights trailed 46-39 at the end of the third quarter before opening the fourth on a 12-0 run with five straight points from Guirantes. Rutgers made 7 of 10 shots in the fourth while holding Michigan State to 2-of-11 shooting.

Liz Martino added nine points and Tyia Singleton had eight points, six rebounds and a career-high five blocks for Rutgers (11-3, 7-3 Big Ten). Martino had three of the Scarlet Knights' six 3-pointers.

Johnson was 8 of 16 from the field and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to reach 20-plus points for the third consecutive game.

Taiyier Parks scored 12 points and Tory Ozment added 10 for Michigan State (12-7, 7-7).