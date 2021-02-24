Wagner looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Wagner (10-5, 10-4) vs. Central Connecticut (4-15, 4-12)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its 10th straight conference win against Central Connecticut. Wagner's last NEC loss came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 77-66 on Jan. 14. Central Connecticut has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Seahawks are led by seniors Alex Morales and Elijah Ford. Morales is averaging 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Ford is putting up 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Nigel Scantlebury and Myles Baker, who have combined to score 17.8 points per contest.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 33.3 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 13 over his last five games. He's also made 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Wagner is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Seahawks are 5-5 when they record more than 11 turnovers. Central Connecticut's created 14.9 turnovers per game in conference play and 15.2 per game over its last five.

TWO STREAKS: Wagner has won its last five road games, scoring 74.2 points and allowing 65.6 points during those contests. Central Connecticut has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 56 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all NEC teams. The Seahawks have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

