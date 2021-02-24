Sports

No. 5 Illinois looks for home win vs Nebraska

The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

Nebraska (5-16, 1-13) vs. No. 5 Illinois (16-6, 12-4)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Nebraska at State Farm Center. The last victory for the Cornhuskers at Illinois was a 78-67 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

LEADING THE WAY: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Kofi Cockburn has put up 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Teddy Allen has averaged 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dalano Banton has put up 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dosunmu has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-11 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 17th nationally. The Nebraska defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 233rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

