Beal and Washington visit Leonard and the Clippers

Washington Wizards (11-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-10, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal meet when Los Angeles hosts Washington. Leonard is eighth in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game and Beal leads the league averaging 32.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 11-6 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.3 rebounds. Serge Ibaka leads the Clippers with 6.8 boards.

The Wizards have gone 6-8 away from home. Washington is 1-11 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45 rebounds per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 3.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.4 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Ivica Zubac is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 10.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Beal has shot 47.9% and is averaging 32.9 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.7% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, eight steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).