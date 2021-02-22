Closer Trevor Rosenthal finalizes $11M, 1-year deal with A’s

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal delivers against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego. Experienced closer Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, because the deal was subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File) AP

Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal finalized an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, providing manager Bob Melvin with a new reliable ninth-inning option after former closer Liam Hendriks' departure in free agency.

Rosenthal's deal includes $8 million that is deferred without interest, payable in installments of $3 million on Jan. 14, 2022 and $5 million on Jan. 13, 2023.

The 30-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.

He made $1,510,887 in the shortened 2020 season, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses. He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated outfielder Dustin Fowler for assignment.

Notes: Reliever Yusmeiro Petit’s $2.55 million, one-year contract, which was finalized Friday, includes $450,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 45 and 50, $100,000 apiece for 55 and 60, and $150,000 for 65.