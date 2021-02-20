Sports

Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past S. Dakota St. 84-82

The Associated Press

FARGO, N.D.

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points to lead six North Dakota State players in double figures as the Bison edged past South Dakota State 84-82 on Saturday night. Sam Griesel added 15 points for the Bison. Maleeck Harden-Hayes chipped in 11, Grant Nelson scored 10 and Jarius Cook had 10.

North Dakota State (12-10, 12-5 Summit League) scored 47 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points for the Jackrabbits (13-6, 9-4). Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds. Baylor Scheierman had 14 points.

The Bison registered their first win in three tries against the Jackrabbits this season. In the most recent matchup, South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 68-67 on Friday.

