FDU looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary's (8-10, 7-7) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (8-13, 7-8)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mount St. Mary's. In its last seven wins against the Mountaineers, Fairleigh Dickinson has won by an average of 7 points. Mount St. Mary's' last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 79-74 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Fairleigh Dickinson's Elyjah Williams has averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 17.2 points. For the Mountaineers, Damian Chong Qui has averaged 14.9 points and 5.4 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Chong Qui has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Mount St. Mary's field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Knights are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 8-8 when they exceed 68 points. The Mountaineers are 0-6 when allowing 65 or more points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 30 of 85 field goals (35.3 percent) across its past three contests while Mount St. Mary's has assists on 34 of 61 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Mount St. Mary's defense has held opponents to just 62.1 points per game, the 14th-lowest in Division I. Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed an average of 79.9 points through 21 games (ranked 304th, nationally).

