The Latest: Liensberger leads 1st slalom run at ski worlds

Austria's Katharina Liensberger competes during a women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) AP

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger led the women’s slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Petra Vlhova was 0.40 seconds behind in second and Wendy Holdener trailed by 1.24 in third.

Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth and the four-time defending champion from the United States had 1.30 to make up in the final leg.

Liensberger has not won a slalom on the World Cup circuit but was on the podium in all five races this season.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.