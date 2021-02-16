Sports

Santiago scores 22 to lead Kent St. past W. Michigan 76-69

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Giovanni Santiago had a career-high 22 points as Kent State defeated Western Michigan 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs had 17 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (13-5, 10-4 Mid-American Conference). Danny Pippen added 15 points. Justyn Hamilton had 10 points.

B. Artis White tied a career high with 20 points and had six rebounds for the Broncos (4-13, 3-9). Greg Lee added 19 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Kent State defeated Western Michigan 80-54 on Jan. 9.

