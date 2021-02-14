Sports

The Latest: Three American women vie for quarterfinal spots

The Associated Press

United States' Jessica Pegula hits a forehand to France's Kristina Mladenovic during their match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Hamish Blair AP
MELBOURNE, Australia

The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 8 as Americans Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady and Shelby Rogers look to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pegula, who is appearing in the second week of a major for the first time, takes on fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina. Svitolina beat Pegula in straight sets when they met last month in Abu Dhabi.

Next up at Rod Laver Arena will be Brady's fourth-round match against Donna Vekic. Brady has only had her service broken once in three matches.

Rogers has the toughest job of all when she faces top-ranked Ash Barty to begin night play at Rod Laver. Rogers' only advantage is that Barty won't have any partisan Aussie fans to cheer her on — for the third day in a row, spectators are banned on-site due to a five-day COVID-19 lockdown.

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he plays Fabio Fognini. Unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald plays fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev at Margaret Court Arena, with Medvedev on a 17-match winning streak.

