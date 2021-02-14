Murray State looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Murray State (11-9, 8-7) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-11, 6-7)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Murray State has won by an average of 14 points in its last 13 wins over the Cougars. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2014, a 67-60 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Racers have been led by juniors KJ Williams and Tevin Brown. Williams has averaged 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while Brown has recorded 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Cougars have been led by Mike Adewunmi and Sidney Wilson. Adewunmi has averaged 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while Wilson has put up 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 41.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 65.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Racers are 0-8 when they score 71 points or fewer and 11-1 when they exceed 71 points. The Cougars are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 8-2 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 3-11 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Racers are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 2-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STINGY STATE: Murray State has held opposing teams to 66.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams.

