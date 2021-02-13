Gallagher breaks late tie, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks for the puck as Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) blocks his view during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Brendan Gallagher scored with 3:07 left, Carey Price made 21 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Toffoli tied it for Montreal at 6:11 of the third period, with Gallagher assisting on the play. Toffoli then helped set up Gallagher's winner.

Tomas Tatar, Montreal’s scoring leader last season, was a healthy scratch.

Mitch Marner scored early in the first period for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.

Auston Matthews had an assist for Toronto to extend his points streak to 11. The Maple Leafs lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 20. Toronto fell to 11-3-1 and saw its lead atop the North Division shrink to three points over the Canadiens.

Montreal opened the season 7-1-2, but entered Saturday having lost three of its last four in regulation — all at home — including a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday night and a 3-0 setback to Edmonton the following night.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday, May 20.

Maple Leafs: Host Ottawa Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.