Perry leads CS Bakersfield past UC San Diego 65-50

The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Czar Perry scored 12 points and dished a career-best 11 assists to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 65-50 win over Big West newcomer UC San Diego on Saturday.

Justin Edler-Davis had 19 points with five 3-pointers for Cal State Bakersfield (14-7, 10-4 Big West Conference). Shaun Williams added 11 points. Taze Moore had seven points, five assists and three blocks. Ronne Readus had 15 rebounds.

Cal State Bakersfield posted a season-high 20 assists on 24 field goals.

Toni Rocak had 9 points for the Tritons (4-7, 1-7), who are transitioning from Division II to Division I.

Cal State Bakersfield defeated UC San Diego 76-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

