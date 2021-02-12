Davis outduels Patton as Detroit tops Cleveland St. 89-83

Antoine Davis had a season-high 35 points to outscore Torrey Patton and lead Detroit to an 89-83 win over Cleveland State on Friday night.

Patton led the Vikings with 33 points, also a season high.

Davis made all 13 of his free throws. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Bul Kuol had 18 points and eight rebounds for Detroit (9-8, 8-5 Horizon League), which won its sixth straight game. Noah Waterman added 17 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Detroit totaled 46 points in the first half, a season high for the visiting team, while the 53 points in the second half for Cleveland State were the best of the season for the home team.

D’Moi Hodge had 11 points for the Vikings (14-6, 14-3). Tre Gomillion added six rebounds.

