Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young fined $20,000 by NBA

The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) fouls Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) by delivering a hand to the face as Doncic works to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
NEW YORK

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

The incident occurred Wednesday night after Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play in the Hawks’ 118-117 loss at Dallas.

“The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call,” the NBA said. “Under the playing rules, Dallas’ Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.”

