Beal leads Washington into matchup against New York

New York Knicks (11-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks. Beal leads the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game.

The Wizards are 4-12 in Eastern Conference games. Washington has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knicks are 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is shooting 46.8% and averaging 32.8 points. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks averaging 22.3 points and is adding 10.9 rebounds. RJ Barrett is averaging 15.8 points and five rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, seven steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 103.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 20 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Knicks: None listed.