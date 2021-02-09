Valanciunas leads Memphis against Charlotte following 27-20 game

Charlotte Hornets (12-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Charlotte Hornets after Jonas Valanciunas' 27-point, 20-rebound showing in the Grizzlies' 128-113 loss to the Raptors.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-7 in home games. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 53.8 points in the paint led by Valanciunas averaging 11.

The Hornets are 5-6 on the road. Charlotte is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Hornets 108-93 in their last meeting on Jan. 1. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 21 points, and Bismack Biyombo paced Charlotte scoring 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 10.9 rebounds and averages 15.9 points. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 22.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 10 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 48.0% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (shoulder).

Hornets: Devonte' Graham: out (groin).