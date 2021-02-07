Aldama scores 21 to lift Loyola (Md.) over Lafayette 75-62

Santi Aldama had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola (Md.) got past Lafayette 75-62 on Sunday for the Greyhounds' first win this season.

The home-and-home series, which continues Monday, was set up on Friday with COVID-19 shutting down the opposing teams originally on the schedule. Loyola, one of the last two teams to open the season, lost two games to start the season at Lafayette, both by two points.

After losing its first four games by a total of seven points, including a triple-overtime thriller with American, the other team to begin play Jan. 16, Loyola lost to Navy by 18. The second game was postponed then Bucknell had to bail this weekend and Lafayette was scheduled again.

Next week's games at Lehigh are already postponed for the Greyhounds. The Leopards, who were to play Lehigh this weekend, had two games against American scrapped last weekend.

Alonso Faure had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Loyola (1-5, 1-5 Patriot League) Luke Johnson added six rebounds.

E.J. Stephens had 18 points for the Leopards (5-4, 5-4). Neal Quinn added 12 points. Justin Jaworski had 12 points.

