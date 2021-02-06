Sports

Moton leads Grambling St. over Southern 72-69

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Tra’Michael Moton had a career-high 22 points and Grambling State beat Southern 72-69 on Saturday night.

Sarion McGee added 21 points with 14 points for the Tigers (8-8, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon chipped in 10 points for Grambling State and Zahad Munford ripped five steals.

Samkelo Cele scored a season-high 27 points for the Jaguars (4-7, 4-3). Ahsante Shivers added 12 points and eight rebounds and Harrison Henderson had nine rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. Southern beat Grambling State 61-55 on Jan. 9.

