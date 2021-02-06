Texas State looks for home win vs Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-8, 6-5) vs. Texas State (12-6, 6-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas-Little Rock at Strahan Coliseum. The last victory for the Trojans at Texas State was a 77-74 win on Jan. 21, 2016.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Arkansas-Little Rock's Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Trojans have given up only 65.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARKQUIS: Nowell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 31 over the last five games. He's also converted 87.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Trojans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has 41 assists on 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. Arkansas-Little Rock has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25