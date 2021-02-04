Banged-up Warriors go small, overpower Mavericks 147-116

Golden State Warriors' Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) celebrates a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks 147-116 on Thursday night.

Draymond Green had 11 points and a season-high 15 assists as a makeshift center, helping Golden State get by without using any player taller than 6-foot-7 forward Andrew Wiggins due to injuries. The Warriors outscored Dallas 54-36 in the paint and outrebounded the Mavs 45-42.

Golden State took control late in the third quarter after a floater by Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled the Mavericks within 93-91 with 5:52 left in the period. The Warriors went on a 17-4 run mixing outside shooting and attacks on the rim and led 110-96 after three.

With Curry and Green on the bench during the first half of the fourth quarter, Golden State went on a 17-7 run and eventually built a 27-point lead.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 25, Hardaway added 19 and Jalen Brunson 18 off the bench. Dallas came off a Wednesday night win at Atlanta that snapped a six-game losing streak and has lost six straight home games.

The Warriors dressed nine players and played without both players who have started at center this season — James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) and Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle) — and also without power forward Eric Paschall (woke up Thursday with a swollen knee). Golden State used power forward Green the middle and turned to Juan Toscano-Anderson to make this third start up front and ninth appearance this season.

The 147 points were a season best for Golden State and the most allowed this year by Dallas.

Dallas led 76-74 at halftime, falling one point short of its high scoring half of the season while the Warriors set a season best for a half. The Mavericks tied a franchise record with 15 3-pointers in the first half.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Oubre shot 7 for 10 behind the arc. ... Green fell one assist short of tying his career record.

Mavericks: Porzingis played back-to-back games for the second time in four opportunities this season in his return from knee surgery in October. ... Dallas began a seven-game homestand, its longest of the season’s first half.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet again on Saturday night in Dallas.