Sports

George lifts BYU past Portland 105-60

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Gideon George had 19 points and 13 rebounds as BYU easily defeated Portland 105-60 on Thursday. Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette added 15 points each for the Cougars.

Connor Harding had 12 points for BYU (15-4, 6-2 West Coast Conference).

BYU is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Eddie Davis had 17 points for the Pilots (6-11, 0-8), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Ahmed Ali added 11 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. BYU defeated Portland 95-67 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Late basket by DeJulius leads Cincinnati over Temple

February 04, 2021 6:43 PM

Sports

Taylor lifts Austin Peay over E. Kentucky 94-79

February 04, 2021 6:42 PM

Sports

Morrison helps No. 25 Georgia women beat Alabama 83-76 in OT

February 04, 2021 6:36 PM

Sports

Austin, Ole Miss women sink No. 15 Kentucky 72-60

February 04, 2021 6:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service